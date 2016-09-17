WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump calls for Clinton's bodyguards to disarm
Trump thinks Clinton should be stripped of her armed protection, critics say this is another call to violence.
Trump calls for Clinton's bodyguards to disarm
Speaking at a campaign rally in Miami, Florida, Trump again is being taken to task on his comments on Clinton / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 17, 2016

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has suggested that the Secret Service agents who guard his rival Hillary Clinton, voluntarily disarm, "to see what happens to her" without their protection.

"Take their guns away, she doesn't want guns. Take them, let's see what happens to her," Trump told supporters at a rally in Miami on Friday.

I think that her bodyguards should drop all weapons. They should disarm. I think they should disarm immediately, what do you think, yes?

In justifying his remarks, Trump falsely claimed that the Democratic presidential candidate wants to "destroy your Second Amendment", referring to the right to bear arms.

Clinton has called for tighter access to guns, including universal background checks, but has never said she planned to get rid of the Second Amendment.

Since before their official nominations, both candidates have been protected by Secret Service agents. Trump's latest remarks have been widely condemned.

"Tonight, Donald Trump once again alluded to violence against Hillary Clinton," said Elizabeth Shappell, spokeswoman for Correct The Record, a pro-Clinton media watchdog group.

"This is a truly deplorable comment that betrays our nation's most fundamental democratic values," Shappell said in a statement.

Stuart Stevens, a Washington-based political consultant who worked on Republican Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, tweeted:

Recommended

This isn't the first time Trump has been accused of inciting violence.

Last month, Clinton supporters accused Trump of calling for Clinton to be shot. He said only gun holders can stop Clinton from stripping away their rights.

If she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do folks, although the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know.

Trump's campaign said their candidate was not calling for violence against his rival.

Clinton's campaign manager Robby Mook said Friday's remarks followed Trump's pattern of inciting violence against Clinton.

"Whether this is done to provoke protesters at a rally or casually or even as a joke, it is an unacceptable quality in anyone seeking the job of Commander in Chief," he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed