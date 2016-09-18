At least 13 people died and dozens other are reported to be missing after a boat crowded with passengers capsized on Thailand's Chao Phraya river, rescue officials said on Sunday.

The accident took place near the ancient city of Ayutthaya, a popular tourist attraction, although no foreigners were believed to be among the dead.

"There are 13 confirmed dead and 33 injured so far," said Udomsak Khaonoona, disaster prevention chief for the city which is 80 km (50 miles) north of Bangkok.

"The boat tried to avoid another vessel and crashed into the concrete column of a bridge," he told Agence France-Presse, adding that the passengers were local.

Officials said that around 100 passengers were believed to be on board the double-decker vessel.

Video footage posted by a local Khaosod TV showed desperate scenes as rescue workers scrambled to reach the stricken vessel, its stern partially under water.