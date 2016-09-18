At least 29 people were injured after an explosion rocked Manhattan's Chelsea neighbourhood, at around 8:30pm on Saturday night.

New York's fire department said those injured were treated for various cuts, scrapes and other minor injuries from shattered glass and other debris at local hospitals. One person was seriously injured but his condition was not disclosed.

New York's mayor Bill de Blasio initially said the blast was "intentional" but that there was no evidence of a connection to terrorism.

"It is too early to determine what the incident was caused by. We believe it was intentional. A full investigation is under way," he said.

However, the governor of New York State, Andrew Cuomo, stated on Sunday that the explosion was "obviously an act of terrorism" although he added that so far it doesn't seem to have had an international component.

He told reporters, after touring the scene of the explosion, that "whoever placed these bombs, we will find and they will be brought to justice."

"They want to instil terror. They want to make you worry about going into New York. We're not going to let them instil fear."

Cuomo also stated that all the 29 people injured in the blast have been released from hospital.

Police combing the scene around the explosion found a pressure cooker connected to a cell phone with wires attached, Reuters reported, citing US network CNN. The device was removed safely.