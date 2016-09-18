A suicide car bomb attack by Somali militant group Al Shabab in Mogadishu on Sunday killed General Mohamed Roble, also known by his nickname Goobaanle, along with at least seven of his body guards.

Al Shabab-linked Andalus radio announced following the attack that "a mujahid [fighter] was martyred as his suicide car bomb killed General Goobaanle."

Agence France Presse reported security official Abdiaziz Mohamed as saying, "There was a heavy blast caused by a car loaded with explosives alongside the industrial road, several members of the military were killed in the incident including a senior commander."