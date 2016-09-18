WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somali general killed in suicide bombing
Al Shabab has claimed responsibility for the death of Somali General Mohamed Roble Jimale along with at least 7 of his body guards in a suicide car bomb attack.
Somali general killed in suicide bombing
Somali soldiers inspect the scene of a suicide car bomb attack by Al Shabab in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, September 18, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 18, 2016

A suicide car bomb attack by Somali militant group Al Shabab in Mogadishu on Sunday killed General Mohamed Roble, also known by his nickname Goobaanle, along with at least seven of his body guards.

Al Shabab-linked Andalus radio announced following the attack that "a mujahid [fighter] was martyred as his suicide car bomb killed General Goobaanle."

Agence France Presse reported security official Abdiaziz Mohamed as saying, "There was a heavy blast caused by a car loaded with explosives alongside the industrial road, several members of the military were killed in the incident including a senior commander."

Recommended

The attack comes as Somalia prepares to hold parliamentary and presidential elections in late September and early October. Al Shabab wishes to undermine the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is seeking re-election in the upcoming vote.

Sunday's attack follows another attack by Al Shabab the previous day on Somali troops in the town of El Wak near the Kenyan border in which at least seven soldiers were killed.

The group has lost hold of many of the towns and cities it once controlled but retains a strong presence in rural areas.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed