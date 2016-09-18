Russian citizens are heading to polling stations on Sunday to elect representatives to the Russian lower house, the State Duma.

There are around 4,500 candidates running across 14 political parties. About half of them are running as independents. Those elected to the Duma will hold their seats for the next five years.

A party needs to win 5 percent of the vote nationwide in order to qualify for entry into the parliament and 266 seats to win a majority.

Currently, there are four parties in the Duma. The main party is United Russia with 238 seats. It is headed by Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev but was founded by President Vladimir Putin 15 years ago.

Each polling station will remain open from 8.00am to 8.00pm local time. Voting will last for about 22 hours to accomodate the fact that Russia extends from the Pacific Ocean in the far east to Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea and spans 11 time zones.

For the first time in the history of the Russian Federation, people living in Crimea – which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – will also be eligible to vote. This has angered the Ukrainian Government and Ukrainian nationalists, with reports emerging of scuffles breaking out after a group of people tried to stop Russian citizens voting at the Russian embassy in Kiev.