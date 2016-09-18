Turkish police have detained more than forty people suspected of having alleged links with DAESH terrorist organization, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Sunday.

Police carried out simultaneous raids to 24 addresses, detaining forty foreign nationals from Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq and Azerbaijan in Istanbul's Fatih district on Sunday.

Some suspects are identified as having gone to the conflict areas inside Syria several times, Anadolu said.

Thousands of foreign fighters used Turkey as a passageway to join DAESH in their self-proclaimed caliphate in recent years. Ankara has since launched a crackdown on the networks facilitating their passage.