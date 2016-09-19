Investigators on Sunday probed three attacks carried out on US soil — a bombing in Manhattan, a mass stabbing in Minnesota and a pipe bomb blast in New Jersey — for possible terror links, as five people were reportedly detained in New York.

Authorities say there is no evidence that the attacks were coordinated but their timing in less than 24 hours has raised fears over security — already a major issue in the country's divisive presidential election battle between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

Late on Sunday, rail services in New Jersey state was suspended between Newark airport and the city of Elizabeth after a suspicious package was found near the Elizabeth train station.

Elizabeth Mayor Christian Bollwage said a suspicous bag was found in a trash can by two men who reported seeing wires and a pipe coming out of the package. Five improvised explosive devices (IED) were later discovered to be in the bag.

One of the devices exploded as a bomb squad used a robot to disarm it. No injuries were reported.

New York went on full alert on Sunday, deploying nearly 1,000 extra state police and National Guardsmen to airports, bus terminals and subway stations as US President Barack Obama arrived in the city ahead of Tuesday's opening of the UN General Assembly.

Earlier on Saturday night, Twenty-nine people were injured when a bomb exploded in New York's upmarket Chelsea neighbourhood damaging buildings, shattering glass and sending shrapnel flying across the street.

A second bomb was uncovered by police four blocks away and defused safely before being sent to the FBI in Virginia for forensic examination.

Both bombs were filled with shrapnel and made with pressure cookers, flip phones, Christmas lights and explosive compound, The New York Times reported late on Sunday, citing law enforcement officials.

A similar sort of IED had killed three people and wounded more than 260 in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The paper also said, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, that federal authorities detained and were questioning five people with possible links to the New York bombing.

The FBI's New York branch tweeted that officers "did a traffic stop of a vehicle of interest" but "no one has been charged with any crime."

The New York Daily News reported that weapons were found in the car.