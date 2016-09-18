German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party suffered a second electoral blow in two weeks as it lost the Berlin state elections Sunday while the right-wing populist AfD gained fresh support, riding a wave of popular anger over her open-door refugee policy.

According to public broadcasters' projections, the anti-Islam, anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won around 14 percent of the votes in the capital which has long prided itself on being a hip, diverse and multicultural city.

The strong AfD result, thanks to support especially in the vast tower block districts in Berlin's former communist east, meant it has now won opposition seats in ten of Germany's 16 states, a year ahead of national elections.

Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) won only 17.5 percent of the votes, its worst post-war result in the city, before or after the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, likely spelling the end of its term as junior coalition partner to the Social Democrats (SPD), who won around 22 percent.

As the biggest EU economy, Germany took in one million asylum seekers last year, and over 70,000 of them came to Berlin, with thousands still housed in the cavernous hangars of the Nazi-built former Tempelhof airport, once the hub for the Cold War-era Berlin airlift.

A year before a national election, the result is set to raise pressure on Merkel and deepen rifts in her conservative camp, with more sniping expected from her CSU allies in Bavaria.