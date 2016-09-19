A fragile ceasefire between Bashar al Assad's regime and Syrian opposition forces that was brokered by the US and Russia last week has ended, with no word of a renewed truce on Monday.

From the outset, the week-long truce was marred by violations. Regime helicopters dropped four barrel bombs on an opposition-held town of Dael in the southern province of Daraa killing 10 people, including a child, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported.

Airstrikes were also reported in Aleppo, Syria's largest city and former commercial hub. There was no confirmation as to whether or not the Syrian regime or its allied Russian airforce, both of which have oversight of Syrian airspace, were responsible.

The incidents came just a day after US-led coalition forces killed dozens of regime fighterssouth of Deir al Zor after mistaking them for DAESH terrorists, triggering criticism from Moscow.

Russia has backed the Assad regime since the war in Syria began in 2011, while the US has long called on Assad to step down.

The superpowers have been targeting DAESH with parallel military campaigns in Syria, forcing the terrorist group to retreat from swathes of land it took control of across the country in 2013 and 2014.

But the Syrian war has placed Washington and Moscow at loggerheads, with Russia seeking to prop up the regime while US-led coalition airstrikes on DAESH aim to pave the way for US-backed groups to take control.

Ceasefire ‘failed and ended'