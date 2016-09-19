At least 44 people were killed in protests against Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila, including 37 killed by security forces and six police officers killed by demonstrators, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Tuesday.

The protests in the DR Congo that started on Monday followed a decision by the election commission to seek to postpone the next presidential vote, which was due to be held in November.

Kabila is barred by constitutional term limits from running again and his opponents say the election delay is a maneuver to keep him in power. The president's allies deny this and say he will respect the constitution.

HRW Africa researcher for the New York-based group, Ida Sawyer, said 17 people were killed overnight and on Tuesday, while 20 had been killed on Monday.

Her statement was based on what she said were credible reports.

"Most were killed when security forces fired on crowds of protesters. Others died when the security forces burned down opposition party headquarters last night," she said.

Witnesses told Reuters earlier that at least two people were killed when armed men in uniform set fire to the opposition HQ.