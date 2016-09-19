The United Nations has suspended all aid convoy movements in Syria after an air strike hit a 31-truck convoy late on Monday, UN humanitarian aid spokesman Jens Laerke said on Tuesday.

"As an immediate security measure, other convoy movements in Syria have been suspended for the time being pending further assessment of the security sitaution," he told a briefing, adding that the UN had recently received permission from the Syrian regime to deliver aid to all besieged areas in the country.

The air strike on the convoy, which was travelling to the hard-to-reach town of Urm al-Kubra in Aleppo province, came hours after the Syrian regime declared an end to a week-long ceasefire.

Twelve Red Crescent volunteers and drivers were killed in the air strike according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. The Observatory was unable to confirm if the planes responsible were Syrian or Russian.

Russia's Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in comments read on Russian state-run Rossiya 24 television channel on Tuesday that neither the Russian military nor the Syrian regime were involved in the air strikes.

The UN and Syrian Arab Red Crescent humanitarian mission had sought to take advantage of the ceasefire, which collapsed on Monday night as shells and bombs rained down on Aleppo city and the surrounding province.

According to the Observatory, a total of 36 people had died in the violence across the battleground region. An AFP correspondent inside Aleppo city reported almost non-stop bombardment and constant sirens.

The United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, voiced outrage at the attack.