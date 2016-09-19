A US air raid has killed eight Afghan policemen who were battling the Taliban, officials said Monday, the first apparent "friendly fire" incident since American forces were given greater powers to target Taliban militants.

The incident took place on Sunday in the Tali area of the Uruzgan province.

The Taliban recently attempted to overrun the provincial capital Tarin Kot in a major security breach.

"The first air strike killed one policeman. When other policemen came to help, they came under a second air strike, killing seven of them," Rahimullah Khan, highway police commander in the southern province, told AFP.

Mohammad Sediq, a policeman who survived the attack, said their forces were "engaged in close fighting" with the Taliban when they were bombed.

The NATO command centre in Kabul confirmed US warplanes had conducted an air strike in the area, but said they targeted individuals who came up against Afghan forces.

NATO spokesman Charles Cleveland in a statement said:

US forces conducted two air strikes against individuals firing on... our Afghan partners in Tarin Kot on 18 September.

"We don't have any further information on who those individuals might have been or why they were attacking (Afghan) forces. US, coalition, and Afghan forces have the right to self-defence, and in this case were responding to an immediate threat."

The policemen "were inside their checkpoint" when they were subjected to US bombardment, Mohammad Karim Khadimzai, the head of Uruzgan's provincial council, told AFP.