United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon accused the Syrian regime on Tuesday of killing the most civilians during the country's five year conflict.

"Powerful patrons that keep feeding the war machine also have blood on their hands."

In his final address to the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, Ban said the Syrian regime "continues to barrel bomb neighbourhoods and systematically torture thousands of detainees."

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reiterated his calls for Bashar al Assad to be removed from power to achieve peace in Syria.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Erdoğan told Reuters that the future of Syria should be "determined by its own people."

"Why this killer is being backed by some states?" the Turkish president asked, referring to international support being given to Assad by states such as Russia, China and Iran.

"Assad cannot be part of any transitional period ... the world should find a solution that does not involve Assad ... Syria's territorial integrity should be respected by other countries."

Over five years since the Syrian civil war started in the context of the "Arab Spring" revolution, Erdoğan's stance on the Assad regime has remained unchanged.