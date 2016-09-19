United Nations' war crime investigators have called upon European countries hosting Syrian refugees to improve access to help document fresh abuses.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to access newly arrived Syrian refugees in European countries, the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria, told UN Human Rights Council.

"We are appealing to countries inside Europe hosting newly arrived Syrian refugees to grant us access and remove any barriers to our work," Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the UN Commission of Inquiry on Syria said.

He said the UN Commission has compiled a confidential list of suspects on all sides that have committed war crimes or crimes against humanity.

He called again for major powers to refer Syria to the International Criminal Court.

Pinheiro did not name the European countries hampering investigators' access to Syrian refugees.

Most of the refugees have gone to Germany and Sweden while others remain stuck in Greece and Italy seeking asylum.

"Time is of the essence, particularly if the Commission is to continue preparing well-documented reports on the current situation in the country, rather than reports of a historical nature," Pinheiro said.