A Palestinian teenager was shot dead after he was accused by the Israeli army of trying to stab a soldier on Tuesday while an Israeli aircraft had apparently intercepted a drone launched by Hamas.

According to the Israeli army, the attempted stabbing took place outside Bani Na'im, a village in the occupied West Bank near Hebron.

The Palestinian health ministry said the teenager was just 16-years-old.

Six Palestinians and a Jordanian have been killed by the Israeli army since Friday, in incidents which Israel says wounded at least nine Israelis.

Palestinian leaders say the attacks are a result of desperation over the collapse in 2014 of peace talks and Israeli settlement expansion on occupied land that Palestinians are seeking for an independent state.

Hamas, the organisation which rules the Gaza Strip, declined to comment on the drone which was apprently intercepted off the coast of the enclave by the Israeli army.

Palestinians have accused Israel of using excessive force and say that some of those killed over the past year posed no threat or had no intention of attacking anyone.

In some cases, Israel has opened investigations into whether excessive force was used.

On Monday, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in the West Bank while two Israeli police officers were stabbed near the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israel Detains 37 Palestinians

The Israeli army also rounded up 37 Palestinians in yet another overnight raid conducted in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

"Israeli troops detained 28 Palestinians after raiding their homes in the West Bank cities of Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jenin and Al-Khalil [Hebron]," the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

"Another nine Palestinians were arrested when Israeli forces raided their homes in the village of Issawiya in East Jerusalem," the NGO added.

The Israeli army has detained thousands of Palestinians including minorsin similar raids routinely carried out in the occupied territories.