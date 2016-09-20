The Council of the European Union has invited the European Commission to provide an assessment of the application of Bosnia-Herzegovina for EU membership.

The Council said the future of the Western Balkans lies in the EU, further paving the way of Bosnia-Herzegovina's EU membership. Sarajevo presented Bosnia-Herzegovina's application for EU membership on 15 February.

"When preparing its opinion on the membership application of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Council asks the Commission to pay particular attention to the implementation of the Sejdić-Finci ruling," said the adopted conclusion.

Sejdić-Finci ruling is a court case in response to the Dayton Agreement that ended the three-year war in Bosnia in 1995.

The Dayton Agreement hadn't given the right to be elected head of state to ethnic groups other than Bosniaks, Croats and Serbs. Upon this, Roma activist Dervo Sejdić and Jewish representative Jakob Finci moved the case to the European Court of Human Rights in 2006.

The court approved the Sejdić and Finci case in 2009.

Tuesday's decision by the Council means the Commission will examine whether Bosnia-Herzegovina meets the requirements to become a member and establish whether the country has earned candidate status.