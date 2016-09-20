Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, released a video on Monday showing an officer fatally shooting an unarmed black man who had his hands in the air.

Officer Betty Shelby shot Terence Crutcher, 40, whose sport utility vehicle broke down on Friday, police said. Crutcher was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The US Justice Department said it was looking into the incident as a possible civil rights violation.

The case is the latest in a string of shootings of unarmed black men by US police that have raised questions of racial bias.

"We will achieve justice in this case," Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan told a news conference, adding the release of video was done as a matter of transparency.

Jordan said he found the videos "very disturbing, very difficult to watch."

"Without a doubt we believe this was an unjustified shooting that should not have happened," the Crutcher family attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons said at a separate news conference, adding that they are seeking criminal charges.

The initial moments of Crutcher's encounter with police are not shown in the footage.

Shelby did not activate her patrol car's dashcam, said police spokeswoman Jeanne MacKenzie, and the ground-level video released on Monday came from the car of a second officer who arrived at the scene.

Initial police briefings indicated Crutcher was not obeying officers' commands, but MacKenzie she didn't know what Crutcher was doing that prompted police to shoot.

In one video shot from a police helicopter, Crutcher is seen with his hands in the air, followed by an officer with a drawn weapon. He then puts his hands on the vehicle.

One of the officers in audio from the helicopter says Crutcher is not following instructions. Another says "that looks like a bad dude too, could be on something." Crutcher then drops to the ground and a female officer can be heard on police radio saying "shots fired."

Crutcher is then seen on his back with what appears to be blood oozing from his torso.

In a police dashcam video, one officer with a weapon drawn trails Crutcher as he walks to the vehicle. A pop is heard and he falls a few seconds later.

"We think he may have just been Tasered," a man's voice is heard on a police radio. "Shots fired," a woman's voice then says.