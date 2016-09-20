Thousands of refugees and migrants were forced to flee on Monday when their overcrowded camp on the Greek island of Lesbos was ravaged by fire and police are investigating arson.

No casualties were reported but tents at the Moria camp were "almost entirely destroyed" and containers that provide additional accommodation and health and registration services were damaged, a police source in Athens told AFP.

Firefighters were prevented from tackling the fire early on by clashes that broke out among different communities in the camp, reports said.

"Between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants fled the camp of Moria," to the surrounding fields, with strong winds fanning the flames also hampering firefighters, the police source said.

However, once inside the firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

Police were sent out after the refugees and were in the process of returning them to the camp, the officer added.

The officer said there was "no doubt" that the fire had been set on purpose from inside.

Some 150 minors housed at the camp were evacuated to a children's village on the island, the officer said.

Earlier on Monday, tensions rose in Moria owing to a rumour that refugees were about to be deported en masse to Turkey, state agency ANA reported.

But a strong police presence at the camp had initially calmed tempers, the officer said.

Another two fires broke out in the olive groves near Moria but were brought under control before the third blaze erupted at the camp.

There are now more than 60,000 refugees and migrants in Greece, most of them seeking to travel to Germany and other affluent EU countries.

But they are unable to do so after several eastern European and Balkan states shut their borders earlier this year.

Overcrowding