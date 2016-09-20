Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday urged members of the UN General Assembly to work toward a swift political solution to the Syrian crisis.

International actors, including the EU, are "expected to rise to the occasion" and meet their responsibilities by contributing more in assistance, financial and otherwise, Erdoğan told the 71st United Nations General Assembly Council.

"Barbed wires and high walls will never provide the security you are looking for," he said, urging regional and global leaders to action.

"We cannot lose any more time" in achieving a political settlement to the Syrian conflict that has killed hundreds of thousands of people, he continued.

In his speech at a leaders summit on refugees on the sidelines of UN General Assembly, Erdoğan said Turkey had successfully fulfilled its commitment to the EU under the refugee deal inked in March.

"As a response to this, the promises made by the EU to Turkey were unfortunately not kept," the Turkish leader said.

The deal aimed to discourage irregular migration through the Aegean Sea by taking stricter measures against human traffickers and improving conditions for Syrian refugees in Turkey.

"Turkey was left alone since the beginning of Syrian conflict and once again I think we are facing the same consequence," he added.

Turkey is going to overcome the refugee burden, he said, but according to Erdoğan, the EU can never "account for the inconsistency they have displayed in the face of such a fundamental humanitarian crisis."

The deal included a 6 billion euro ($6.8 billion) aid package for Turkey to care for millions of refugees it is hosting.

Turkey hosts the maximum number of refugees worldwide, Erdoğan said, sharing Turkey's plans about what to do for refugees in future.

"As Turkey, with a humanitarian-centered approach, we have kept our borders wide open to those fleeing tyranny and oppression," he said.

The number of Syrian and Iraqi refugees in Turkey has reached 2.7 million.

According to Erdoğan, Turkey has allocated $25 billion in total, $12 billion from the government's budget, while the rest came from non-governmental organizations and municipalities in the country.

The country has received only $525 million from the international community, Erdoğan said.

Addressing the challenges Turkey faces amid the refugee crisis, the president said there are about 835,000 Syrian children in the country who have reached schooling age and about 310,000 of them have been enrolled in school programs through non-governmental organizations and other civilian initiatives.

He called on the world to share the burden and contribute to the education of the victims of the Syrian civil war.

Ongoing Syrian conflict

In addition, the Turkish leader also criticized the international community for its failure to address conflicts going on in the world with specific emphasis on Syria.