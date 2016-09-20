In an impressive attempt to give a common man a glimpse of what the people of war-ravaged Syria are going through, Amnesty International has set up a ‘Syria Room' at a subway station in Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

A banner outside the installation along the corridors of the Carlos Pellegrini subway station, just below the city's Obelisk monument reads: "To understand what is happening in Syria, nothing better than being there for a minute."

Residents are invited into a simulated Syrian living room.

A motion sensor, then triggers an explosion using television screens, set up behind a window frame, giving the impression you are experiencing the blast.

The installation intends to create awareness of the plight of millions of people crippled by war.

Syria is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian tragedies in its history.

This crisis has forced more than half of the population to flee their homes and has devastated thousands of families.

There are currently over 60 million people worldwide who have been displaced from their homes.