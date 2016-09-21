In a major development, members of the UN have agreed to ink a declaration to fight anti-biotic resistance which is the greatest threat to modern medicine, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

All 193 member states gave their nod to the initiative during a high-level meeting on antibiotic resistance on Wednesday.

The decision came before a meeting of the UN general assembly to review the threat posed by the antibiotic resistance.

According to an estimate, the antibiotic-resistant infections kill more than 700,000 people each year, the Guardian reported, adding, the number could be greater given the lack of global system to keep track of such deaths.

"It's ironic that such a small thing is causing such an enormous public threat …. but it is a global health threat that needs a global response," the Guardian quoted Jeffrey LeJeune, a professor at Ohio State University, as saying.

Under the agreement, groups including UN agencies will in two years present to the UN secretary general their progresses in connection with the battle against the drug-resistant bugs.