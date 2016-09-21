POLITICS
3 MIN READ
UN set to fight greatest threat to modern medicine
All 193 member states of the UN have agreed to ink a declaration to fight anti-biotic resistance which is the greatest threat to modern medicine.
UN set to fight greatest threat to modern medicine
Potentially deadly multidrug-resistant strains of Pseudomonas aeruginosa can infect hospital patients through ventilators and other devices. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2016

In a major development, members of the UN have agreed to ink a declaration to fight anti-biotic resistance which is the greatest threat to modern medicine, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

All 193 member states gave their nod to the initiative during a high-level meeting on antibiotic resistance on Wednesday.

The decision came before a meeting of the UN general assembly to review the threat posed by the antibiotic resistance.

According to an estimate, the antibiotic-resistant infections kill more than 700,000 people each year, the Guardian reported, adding, the number could be greater given the lack of global system to keep track of such deaths.

"It's ironic that such a small thing is causing such an enormous public threat …. but it is a global health threat that needs a global response," the Guardian quoted Jeffrey LeJeune, a professor at Ohio State University, as saying.

Under the agreement, groups including UN agencies will in two years present to the UN secretary general their progresses in connection with the battle against the drug-resistant bugs.

Recommended

The subject is only the fourth health issue that has become the focus of the general assembly's high-level meeting.

Earlier, the three health issues that were taken up at this level were: HIV/Aids, Ebola and non-communicable diseases.

Scientists had cautioned decades ago about the risks posed by antibiotic resistance.

The warnings had come at a time when the industrial production of medicine went underway.

Health experts termed the threat as very serious as hundreds of thousands become prey to antibiotic resistance each year.

"We need governments, the pharmaceutical industry, health professionals and the agricultural sector to follow through on their commitments to save modern medicine," UK's chief medical officer, Sally Davies was quoted as saying.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'