The knife-wielding assailant who attempted to enter the Israeli embassy in Ankara on Wednesday had no terror connections and "seemed mentally unstable," Turkish authorities said.

Osman Nuri Çalışkan was shot in the leg by a security guard as he attempted to leave a bag outside the embassy.

"He seemed mentally ill, with no criminal record and no links to any group," a statement issued on the Ankara Governate's website said.

A private Turkish newspaper reported that Çalışkan was heard shouting, "I will change the Middle East."