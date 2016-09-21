Dog owner Ashley Niels was devastated the day she learned her beloved dog of many years Spunky was dying.

Spunky was a healthy and vivacious 12-year-old dog.

However, one day Niels noticed he wasn't his usual lively self.

He wasn't jumping up and down the stairs like he normally would.

On a Thursday morning, Spunky didn't want to eat his breakfast.

This is when Niels definitely knew something was wrong.

In an interview with animal lovers website, The Dodo, she said Spunky "always inhales his food so I knew something was off.''

So she decided to take him to the vet to figure out the cause of the problem.

It was then that Niels learned Spunky had hemangiosarcoma, a form of cancer, and that he was bleeding internally.

There was no solution.

Chemotherapy and surgery wouldn't help.

Niels explains that the vet suggested she schedule an appointment to put him to sleep so that the dog won't have to suffer.

Niels decided to schedule the appointment for the next evening.

It was at that moment she suddenly recalled a promise she had made her winter-loving dog... that he would get to see snow once again.

"The prospect of breaking that promise to him sent me into a panic," Niels says.

Spunky is originally from Wisconsin - where it snows heavily and regularly during the winter.

"He is a total snow dog and could play in snow drifts for hours and be just fine," Niels says.

"He loves snow, playing in it and eating it!"

Niels adopted him from a local shelter while she was in college, where the pair happily lived together for four years.