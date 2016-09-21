Hundreds of people are injured every year in accidents in China's chemical industry and environmental group Greenpeace called on Beijing to impose stricter controls.

China needs to "radically overhaul" the way it manages its chemical industry, which is now "appallingly under-regulated", a Greenpeace report said on Wednesday.

The report was launched on the same day, four people were killed in an explosion at a facility run by the Wanhua Chemical Group, in China's northeastern region.

According to Greenpeace, 199 people died and 400 injured in 232 chemical-related accidents in 2016.

"The government must take urgent action to manage chemicals in a sound manner, provide a safety net for workers and citizens," Cheng Qian, a campaigner with the group said.

The group also called on China to provide a more accurate picture of the industry in order to provide more transparency.