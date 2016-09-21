Four out of ten people in Somalia are facing hunger due to flooding and conflict, the UN has stated, with the majority of those affected being children who are suffering from poor health.

"The situation is of serious concern and comes at a time when we are already facing multiple drivers of needs, including drought and risk of flooding, conflict and access constraints as well as increased refugee returns," the United Nations said in a statement.

Conflict between the Al Qaeda-affiliated militant group Al Shabaab and the African Union-backed Somali government has brought the number of those without sufficient access to food up to five million, having risen by 300,000 since February.

Additionally, a great number of refugees have returned to Somalia from Dadaab, Kenya - the world's largest refugee camp - amidst plans by the Kenyan government to close the camp by November. However, poor rainfall in south central Somalia has reduced the production of cereal.