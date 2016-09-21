At least 19 civilians were killed on Wednesday when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a house in western Yemen, according to residents, medics and a local official.

Fighter jets of an Arab alliance aiming at a Houthi-held presidential palace in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah hit a house in a neighborhood populated by workers adjacent to the palace, a resident told Reuters.

The raid killed 19 civilians, including women and children and wounding dozens, according to Hashim Azazi, deputy governor of Hodeidah province.

He said rescue workers were still pulling victims out of the rubble.

A Houthi leader, Ali al-Amad, said in a Tweet he had survived a raid on the presidential palace.

"The scene was awful. Body parts were mixed up with the remains of the house and blood filled the place," a resident told Reuters, declining to have his name published out of fear for his safety.