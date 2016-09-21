WORLD
3 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 19 in Yemen
The air strike at a Houthi occupied presidential palace in Hodeidah indicates there is no let up in the year-old conflict which has claimed more than 10,000 lives.
Saudi-led coalition air strike kills 19 in Yemen
People walk on the rubble of a school destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in an outskirt of the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen September 14, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 21, 2016

At least 19 civilians were killed on Wednesday when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a house in western Yemen, according to residents, medics and a local official.

Fighter jets of an Arab alliance aiming at a Houthi-held presidential palace in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah hit a house in a neighborhood populated by workers adjacent to the palace, a resident told Reuters.

The raid killed 19 civilians, including women and children and wounding dozens, according to Hashim Azazi, deputy governor of Hodeidah province.

He said rescue workers were still pulling victims out of the rubble.

A Houthi leader, Ali al-Amad, said in a Tweet he had survived a raid on the presidential palace.

"The scene was awful. Body parts were mixed up with the remains of the house and blood filled the place," a resident told Reuters, declining to have his name published out of fear for his safety.

Recommended

The Saudi-led coalition was formed early last year to fight the Iran-backed Houthis after they took over the capital Sanaa, made gains in other provinces and forced Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's government to flee into exile.

UN-sponsored talks to try to end the fighting that has killed more than 10,000 people collapsed in failure last month and the Houthi movement and allied forces loyal to former president Ali Abdullah Saleh resumed shelling into neighboring Saudi Arabia.

Wednesday's attacks were the latest in a series of strikes that have hit schools, hospitals, markets and private homes.

A coalition spokesperson was not immediately available to comment. Saudi officials say aircraft of the Arab alliance only target military facilities in Yemen.

Nearly half of Yemen's 22 provinces are on the verge of famine, according to the UN World Food Programme, as a result of the war that has drawn in regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ecuador detains five after attack on President Noboa's car
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu