A recent Twitter post by Donald Trump Jr. comparing Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles, some of which could "kill you," has met with outrage on social media.

A spokeswoman for Skittles maker Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co said the company did not feel Trump's analogy was appropriate.

"Skittles are candy. Refugees are people," said spokeswoman Michelle Green, adding that the company would refrain from further comment, "as anything we say could be misinterpreted as marketing."

Donald Trump Jr.'s post was also criticised by the Clinton campaign.

"Thankful my grandfather was allowed into this country and not compared to a poisonous skittle," Josh Schwerin, a national spokesman for Hillary Clinton, posted on Monday.

The hashtag #SkittlesWelcome trended on Twitter in the United States.