Six people, including five children, were injured when a rocket fired from northwestern Syria landed in the city centre of Kilis in southern Turkey. on Thursday, the province's governor told Turkey's Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish Armed Forces responded immediately to the attack by shelling positions of the DAESH terrorist organisation with artillery and multiple rocket launchers, according to military sources, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media.

The projectile landed in Tekke Street in the neighbourhood of Canpolat, according to an Anadolu Agency correspondent at the scene.

Later in the day, a second rocket fired from Syria also landed in Kilis, according to a security source, .

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking with the media, said the rocket landed near Mercidabik Primary School in central Sarac Mehmet Cavus neighbourhood.

Immediately after the incident ambulances and police rushed to the scene. No casualties have been reported.