In her first address to the UN General Assembly as national leader, Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi defended her government's efforts to resolve a crisis over treatment of the country's Muslim minority.

Suu Kyi, a former political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize winner who has been criticised for doing too little to address the plight of the Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's Rakhine state, said the government did not fear international scrutiny, but asked "for the understanding and the constructive contribution of the international community."

"We are committed to a sustainable solution that will lead to peace, stability and development for all communities within" Myanmar, she said.

"Our government is taking a holistic approach that makes development central to both short- and long-term programs aimed at promoting understanding and trust."

Suu Kyi pointed to the establishment of an advisory commission for Rakhine state chaired by former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, with a mandate covering basic rights and security issues.

Suu Kyi said there had been "persistent opposition from some quarters" to the establishment of the commission, but the government would persevere in its efforts to achieve peace in Rakhine.

"By standing firm against the forces of prejudice and intolerance, we are reaffirming our faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the human person."