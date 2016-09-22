Turkey will not join a possible operation to clear the northern Syrian city of Raqqa of DAESH if that operation enlists the support of the PYD – the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group – and the PYD's military wing, the YPG, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"Joining an operation including the PYD/YPG is out of the question. In principle, we support clearing Raqqa and other Syrian cities of DAESH. However, our principles and conditions on this issue are clear," he said in an interview with the state-owned TRT Haber news network.

Kalin was responding to a question about a possible US-Turkey joint operation to liberate Raqqa, which was discussed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Barrack Obama during the G20 summit in China early in September.

Kalin said the negotiations were still continuing, and that nothing was definite yet.