TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey won't take part in Raqqa operation alongside PYD
Turkish Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says joining an operation including the PYD/YPG is out of the question.
Turkey won't take part in Raqqa operation alongside PYD
Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin speaks at the Turkish Presidential palace on 26 Feb. 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 22, 2016

Turkey will not join a possible operation to clear the northern Syrian city of Raqqa of DAESH if that operation enlists the support of the PYD – the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group – and the PYD's military wing, the YPG, Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday.

"Joining an operation including the PYD/YPG is out of the question. In principle, we support clearing Raqqa and other Syrian cities of DAESH. However, our principles and conditions on this issue are clear," he said in an interview with the state-owned TRT Haber news network.

Kalin was responding to a question about a possible US-Turkey joint operation to liberate Raqqa, which was discussed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Barrack Obama during the G20 summit in China early in September.

Kalin said the negotiations were still continuing, and that nothing was definite yet.

Recommended

Turkey's approach to any operations in Raqqa would be similar to its approach in the Manbij or Jarablus operations, he added.

Kalin also commented on the process of offering citizenship to Syrians "who meet certain criteria" and said Turkey would continue accepting Syrian refugees, although "it is not the richest country in the world."

"However, it is the country hosting the largest number of refugees," he said, adding that Turkey also tops the list in terms of humanitarian aid offered relative to per capita income.

Turkey is hosting the largest number of Syrian refugees in the world, 2.7 million, and has so far spent around $10 billion for those in Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan