The DAESH terrorist group is suspected of shelling a US air base in northern Iraq with mustard gas. No American or Iraqi troops at the base were injured.

US officials allege, DAESH launched either an artillery shell or rocket into the Qayara air base near Mosul on Tuesday.

Initial tests by US troops at the site of the attack came up positive for sulfur mustard (mustard gas).

The chemical agent tested had "low purity" and was "poorly weaponised," US network CNN reported, citing an official. Another official told the network, it was "ineffective".