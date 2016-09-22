Ten DAESH terrorists and nine fighters loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) died in renewed heavy fighting on Thursday around the last positions of the terrorist group in the Libyan coastal city of Sirte, medical and military sources said.

"Our forces are advancing on the last holdouts of DAESH" in the only district of Sirte still held by the group, said the media office of the pro-government fighters.

Three car bombs were destroyed before reaching their targets, it said.

Libyan forces led by brigades from the western city of Misrata and supported since August 1 by US air strikes have surrounded DAESH in a gradually shrinking residential area in central Sirte after a four-month campaign.

Sirte was a DAESH stronghold before forces loyal to the country's GNA launched an offensive against the terrorists in May.

The hospital in Misrata, a town half-way between Sirte and Tripoli, to which casualties are ferried, said on Facebook that nine pro-government fighters were killed and 40 wounded.