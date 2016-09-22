Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the United Nations to help with negotiating an exchange of the schoolgirls taken from the northeastern town of Chibok in return for the release of detained leaders of the Boko Haram militant group, a statement from the government said on Thursday.

Boko Haram abducted the 276 schoolgirls in April 2014. Since then, only one of them has been found.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in New York, Buhari told UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that splits within the ranks of Boko Haram made it difficult to secure an exchange deal.

"Government had reached out, ready to negotiate, but it became difficult to identify credible leaders. We will welcome intermediaries such as UN outfits, to step in," Buhari said.

According to Nigeria's Information Ministry, the government nearly secured the girls' release three times in the past but its efforts failed to bear fruit.