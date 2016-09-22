Egypt's Grand Mufti Dr. Shawqi Allam has been discouraged from visiting South Africa, where a large number of Muslims are bitter about his role in supporting the death sentence given to Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohammad Morsi.

Allam has faced widespread criticism since June when he endorsed the sentence against the deposed president.

The religious leader will travel to South Africa along with his delegation in the coming days, but the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) of South Africa has excused itself from entertaining his visit.

The MJC is one of the oldest religious organisations in South Africa and has a large following.

In a letter to the Egyptian Embassy, the MJC said the objective of Mufti Allam's "peace mission" has been diluted after he signed the death warrants of Egyptian citizens including Morsi.

In Egypt, all death sentences have to be approved with a final opinion from the grand mufti, the country's leading religious authority.

"We fear that South African liberation movements in our country would strongly oppose and protest the visit of the Mufti and his delegation, and could potentially escalate into adverse conditions for them during their intended visit," the MJC letter said.

Dr. Aayesha J. Soni, vice chairperson of Media Review Network, a Johannesburg-based Muslim advocacy group, said Allam will face a hostile reception if he visits:

South Africans do not entertain leaders who insist on violating the basic human rights and freedoms of their citizens, nor those who vow on endorsing such injustice!

On Friday, the chairman of the same advocacy group, Zaakir Ahmed Mayet, issued a statement welcoming calls for seeking the investigation, arrest and prosecution of Allam.