The Afghan government has signed a peace agreement with the leader of the nation's second-largest armed opposition movement.

Thursday's deal, signed by members of the High Peace Council — formed in 2010 to negotiate with the opposition — and representatives of the armed wing of the Hezb-e Islami group marks a symbolic win for Ashraf Ghani, the Afghan president.

The agreement will also be signed by Ghani and Gulbuddin Hekmetyar, the leader of the armed wing of Hezb-e Islami, at a later date.

It will see Hekmetyar granted amnesty against prosecution for abuses and war crimes he is accused of carrying out during the Afghan Civil War of the 1990s.

"This agreement is signed after two years of negotiations between the High Peace Council, the leadership of the Afghan Government and the Hezb-e Islami," Habiba Sorabi, an HPC deputy, said at the ceremony in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul.

In a tweet, Abdullah Abdullah, chief executive of the national unity government, invited "[The] #Taliban to pick peace over violence and secure a better future for themselves."

Speaking at the ceremony, Hanif Atmar, President Ghani's chief national security advisor, lauded the pact, saying, "peace agreements in any nation are never easy," but that it was a necessary step towards further peace in the nation.

Atmar also called on the Taliban to free themselves from Pakistan and "the control of foreigners." Afghans have long accused their southern neighbour of aiding and abetting the group.

During the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan, Islamabad joined Washington and London in their financial and military support of Hekmetyar and other mujahideen commanders.

With Hekmetyar's group not having claimed an attack on Afghan or international forces in several years, several people have questioned the symbolic value of peace with Hezb-e Islami when the Taliban continues to make gains in the country.