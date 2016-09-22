The Venezuelan opposition accused Venezuela's election authority on Thursday of ignoring the people's will by quashing their push for a referendum this year on recalling unpopular socialist leader President Nicolas Maduro.

They have vowed to protest if their call remains unanswered.

The election board gave a timetable on Wednesday for a potential referendum to take place in early 2017. In the case that Maduro loses, the vice-president would take over under constitutional rules on succession.

Blaming Maduro for the OPEC nation's deep economic crisis, the opposition had campaigned for a referendum to be held this year because that would have triggered a new presidential election had Maduro lost, as polls indicate he would.

That would have given the opposition the chance to end 17 years of socialist rule in Venezuela.

However, by pushing the referendum back to next year – if indeed it takes place at all, given tough rules applied to the next phase – the election board's decision has essentially ensured the Socialist Party will retain power until the next presidential election, set for late 2018.

"They are violating the constitution ... showing total lack of respect for citizens," said Jesus Torrealba, head of the Democratic Unity coalition, vowing there would be massive street demonstrations.

Opposition leaders met on Thursday to prepare their response.

Hardliners may now favour civil disobedience tactics instead of pushing for a referendum.