The United States has finally allowed Iran to buy passenger aircraft from western manufacturers, a move being seen as a major leap in implementation of last year's nuclear sanctions deal.

Europe's Airbus said on Wednesday it had received US Treasury approval to begin exporting jets to Iran.

Hours later, its US rival Boeing said it had received a sales licence and remained in talks with Iran Air.

The two manufacturers plan to sell over 200 jets to Iran, which for years has been using aging planes because of sanctions. It has seen fatal accidents in which nearly two thousand people have lost their lives.

The multibillion dollar deals to buy the aircraft is the biggest commercial outcome of last year's agreement between Tehran and foreign powers to open up trade in exchange for curbs on the country's nuclear activities.

But questions remain over how Iran is going to come up with all the money. The Boeing deal alone is worth $25 billion.

"This sends a strong signal but it resolves only half the problem. The challenge to raise financing remains," Bertrand Grabowski, a managing director at German's DVB Bank, said.

Foreign banks are reluctant to finance, fearing they could fall foul of remaining US sanctions that still prohibit the use of its financial system for Iranian business, something difficult to avoid in a complex global supply chain.

Also, US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is strongly critical of the rapprochement, making some banks fear they could be left with no insurance if Iran sanctions "snap back," according to Reuters.

What makes the situation complex is the skepticism of some Republican lawmakers who say Iran uses its commercial aviation to transport weapons and soldiers to terrorist organisations.

Two Republican lawmakers even wrote a letter to Boeing in June to raise their concern on subjects like how the plane maker would ensure that its jets are not used to help Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria.