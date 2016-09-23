Russia and Pakistan will hold their first-ever joint military exercises starting this weekend, Pakistan's military said on Friday.

The drills, scheduled to be held from September 24 to October 10, come at a time of heightened tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi over a deadly attack in Indian-held Kashmir that killed 18 soldiers.

Pakistan's top military spokesman, Lieutenant General Asim Bajwa, said a "contingent of Russian ground forces" arrived in Pakistan for a two-week exercise beginning on Saturday.

In recent months ties between Russia and Pakistan have improved.

Pakistani defence and security analyst Hasan Askari said the exercise "signifies Russian desire to expand their options in South Asia," adding it was the "natural" result of closer Indian ties with the US.

Islamabad has also been negotiating a deal to buy combat helicopters with Moscow.