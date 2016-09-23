Turkey's Justice Minister Bekir Bozdağ, answering questions from journalists in the US, has said that Vice President Joe Biden agreed that Turkey had provided sufficient evidence that Fetullah Gülen was the mastermind behind the failed coup attempt of July 15.

The failed putsch left 240 people dead and nearly 2,200 others injured.

"We have enough information, documentation and proof showing Fetullah Gulen is the leader of this terror group which tried to carry out a coup," Bozdağ said, referring to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which Ankara has said was behind the failed coup attempt.

"Mr Biden also accepted and stated that there was concrete evidence."