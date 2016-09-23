President Barack Obama on Friday vetoed legislation that would allow families of victims of the September 11 attacks to sue Saudi Arabia, saying the bill would hurt US national security interests.

Obama said in a statement that the bill which was passed by the US Senate in May could lead to lawsuits against its own officials for actions by foreign groups that receive Washington's aid, military equipment or training.

It would also hurt efforts to work with foreign allies on counter terrorism and other issues, he said.

The US President said he had "deep sympathy" for the families.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, one of the most prominent Democrats urging the president to sign the bill, predicted that Obama's veto would be "swiftly and soundly overturned in Congress."

"The families of the victims of 9-11 deserve their day in court, and justice for those families shouldn't be thrown overboard because of diplomatic concerns," Schumer said.

The bill sailed through both chambers of Congress by voice vote, with final House passage coming just two days before Obama led the nation in marking the 15th anniversary of the attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania on September 11, 2001.