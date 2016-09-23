Gabon's Constitutional Court rejected on Friday an opposition challenge to the results of an August 27 election won by incumbent President Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the central African oil producer for nearly a half century.

The decision, read late at night in an almost empty court chamber, raised the prospect of a repeat of the violence that erupted with the announcement earlier this month of Bongo's narrow victory over Jean Ping, the opposition leader.

In his petition to the court, Ping alleged fraud in Haut-Ogooue province, where Bongo won 95 percent votes on a turnout of 99.9 percent.

A European Union observer mission stated it had uncovered anomalies in the province's results.

But the court refused to accept copies of vote tally sheets provided as evidence by Ping, many of which it said were illegible. Ping's legal team was absent from the courtroom as the ruling was announced.