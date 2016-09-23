WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gabon court upholds President Bongo's election victory
The constitutional court rejected opposition leader Jean Ping's claim that election results were rigged.
Gabon court upholds President Bongo's election victory
Gabon's President Ali Bongo Ondimba votes during the presidential election in Libreville, Gabon, August 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 23, 2016

Gabon's Constitutional Court rejected on Friday an opposition challenge to the results of an August 27 election won by incumbent President Ali Bongo, whose family has ruled the central African oil producer for nearly a half century.

The decision, read late at night in an almost empty court chamber, raised the prospect of a repeat of the violence that erupted with the announcement earlier this month of Bongo's narrow victory over Jean Ping, the opposition leader.

In his petition to the court, Ping alleged fraud in Haut-Ogooue province, where Bongo won 95 percent votes on a turnout of 99.9 percent.

A European Union observer mission stated it had uncovered anomalies in the province's results.

But the court refused to accept copies of vote tally sheets provided as evidence by Ping, many of which it said were illegible. Ping's legal team was absent from the courtroom as the ruling was announced.

Recommended

At least six people were killed in clashes after the election result was announced.

Earlier, Bongo's lawyer had asked the court to reject Ping's complaint, in part because it was wrong to single out one province for a recount.

Bongo's allies submitted evidence to the court rejecting Ping's allegations and in turn accused opposition leader for orchestrating a vote fraud.

Ping said that he had no faith in the court because of its ties to the president.

Bongo became president in 2009 after the death of his father, who ruled the country for 42 years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed