BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Experience the world's largest elevator
It might seem like a long time to listen to elevator music, but engineers expect the 40 minute ride up and down China's 600 ft Three Gorges Dam wall to carry 6 million tonnes of cargo per year.
Experience the world's largest elevator
The massive project now cuts the time it takes to get a ship to navigate to the top of Three Gorges Dam from the Yangtze River below. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2016

After building the world's largest power station, engineers at the Three Gorges Dam in China's Hubei province tackled another mammoth project: building the world's largest ship elevator.

Recommended

Blocking the normal route along the massive Yangtze River, engineers have found a unique way to accommodate shipping containers and passenger ferries up and down the new 600 ft Three Gorges Dam wall (completed in 2012).

Capable of lifting over 3 million kg of water, ship, and whatever else needs lifting, the massive 15,500 tonne elevator cuts the 3 hour time that ships normally use to navigate to the top of the dam to just 40 minutes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Bitcoin hits all-time high above $125,000
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests