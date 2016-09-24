Blocking the normal route along the massive Yangtze River, engineers have found a unique way to accommodate shipping containers and passenger ferries up and down the new 600 ft Three Gorges Dam wall (completed in 2012).

Capable of lifting over 3 million kg of water, ship, and whatever else needs lifting, the massive 15,500 tonne elevator cuts the 3 hour time that ships normally use to navigate to the top of the dam to just 40 minutes.