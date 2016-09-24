Left-winger Jeremy Corbyn was re-elected as the leader of the United Kingdom's deeply divided Labour Party on Saturday.

He won 313,209 votes, 61.8 percent of the total, while rival Owen Smith took 193,229.

Corbyn was first elected in September 2015, after putting an anti-austerity, anti-nuclear agenda at the forefront of British politics for the first time in a generation.

Welcoming the result, in which he won more votes than last, he pledged to bring the "Labour family" back together.

"Elections are passionate and often partisan affairs and some things are often said in the heat of the debate that we later come to regret," he told Labour members at the party's annual conference in the northwestern city of Liverpool.

"In our party, we have much more in common than that which divides us," he continued.