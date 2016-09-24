TÜRKİYE
Turkish Airlines talks to foreign press about coup attempt
The chairman of the board of Turkish Airlines has hosted journalists from Europe at a press conference held Istanbul in which he spoke about the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey.
Picture shows journalists listening to Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board İlker Aycı, September 24, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2016

The chairman of the board of Turkish Airlines İlker Aycı met with European journalists on Saturday in Istanbul and spoke about what happened during and after the failed coup which took place in Turkey on the night of July 15.

More than 50 journalists from Russia, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, Finland and Austria attended the conference, which was held in the company's headquarters in Istanbul.

Aycı said the main purpose of the meeting was to explain the coup attempt firsthand to the world so that people can understand it objectively.

"The FETÖ terror organisation continues to spread disinformation abroad. It is trying to damage Turkey's prestige. In response, Turkish Airlines is hosting various tourism companies, journalists and press members to overcome FETÖ's black propaganda by telling the truth."

On the night of July 15 Turkey witnessed an attempted military coup aimed at ousting the democratically elected government.

At least 240 people sacrificed their lives and more than 2,000 people were injured while resisting the coup.

