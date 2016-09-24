The chairman of the board of Turkish Airlines İlker Aycı met with European journalists on Saturday in Istanbul and spoke about what happened during and after the failed coup which took place in Turkey on the night of July 15.

More than 50 journalists from Russia, Germany, Norway, Slovenia, Finland and Austria attended the conference, which was held in the company's headquarters in Istanbul.

Aycı said the main purpose of the meeting was to explain the coup attempt firsthand to the world so that people can understand it objectively.