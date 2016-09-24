WORLD
2 MIN READ
Photos of UK royals stolen from Kate Middleton's sister
Images of the Duchess of Cambridge and her children have been stolen from the phone of her sister Pippa Middleton.
Photos of UK royals stolen from Kate Middleton's sister
Pictures of the duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton (R), and her children have been stolen from the iPhone account of her sister Pippa (L). / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2016

UK police began an investigation on Saturday into the theft of 3,000 images including photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and her children from the phone of her younger sister Pippa Middleton.

The duchess is married to Prince William, who is second-in-line to the English throne after his father Charles, Prince of Wales.

The pictures were reportedly taken from Pippa Middleton's iPhone account after it was hacked, with The Daily Mail and Sun stating that someone had sent Whatsapp messages offering to sell them the photos.

Recommended

Photographs of Pippa Middleton's wedding preparations were also reportedly stolen in the hack.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement saying, "On Friday, 23 September, police received a report concerning the alleged hacking of a personal iCloud account.

"Specialist officers are now investigating. No arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed