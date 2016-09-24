Around 15,000 people took to the streets in Finland's capital Helsinki on Saturday to protest against racism and right-wing extremism.

The protest, named "Stop This Now," was organised by a Facebook group in the wake of the killing of 28-year-old Jimi Karttunen.

Karttunen was walking past an anti-immigration protest held in Helsinki on September 10 when he stopped to spit in the direction of the protesters.

A well-known neo-Nazi leader, Jesse Torniainen, allegedly kicked him in the chest, knocking him to the ground where he struck his head. He died of a cerebral haemorrhage a week after the incident.

Torniainen, a central figure in the far-right Finnish Resistance Movement, has now been taken into in custody.

He faces charges of assault and aggravated involuntary manslaughter, but denies any responsibility for Karttunen's death.