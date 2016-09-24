Residents in Syria's battleground city of Aleppo cowered indoors Saturday as fierce air strikes toppled buildings and killed at least 45 civilians, after diplomatic efforts to revive a ceasefire failed.

Nearly two million civilians were left without water in the devastated northern city after regime bombardment damaged a pumping station and rebels shut down another in retaliation, the United Nations said.

UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said he was "appalled by the chilling military escalation in the city of Aleppo, which is facing the most sustained and intense bombardment since the start of the Syrian conflict".

"Since the announcement two days ago by the Syrian Army of an offensive to capture eastern Aleppo, there have been repeated reports of airstrikes involving the use of incendiary weapons and advanced munitions such as bunker buster bombs," he continued.

The statement came after Russian and regime airstrikes killed forty five civilians on Friday including several children in eastern Aleppo.

Voicing indignation, US Secretary of State John Kerry, who failed in talks this week with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to revive a ceasefire said: "What is happening in Aleppo today is unacceptable. It is beyond the pale."

"If people are serious about wanting a peaceful outcome... they should cease and desist bombing innocent women and children, cease cutting off water and laying siege in mediaeval terms to an entire community," he said.

Kerry had harsh words for Moscow's involvement in the conflict, in comments at a meeting with his European counterparts.

"Russia needs to set an example, not a precedent -– an unacceptable precedent, I might add, for the entire world," he said.

"Breach of International humanitarian law"

Following the statement of the UN Secretary-General, top EU officials said that the attacks on civilians in Aleppo amount to a "breach of international humanitarian law."