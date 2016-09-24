A suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Washington state mall was taken into custody on Saturday about 24 hours after the killings.

Police released the news of 20-year-old Arcan Cetin's capture on Twitter:

Cetin allegedly opened fire with a rifle in the makeup section of a Macy's department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington late Friday, killing four women and a man, according to police.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee condemned the tragedy on Twitter.