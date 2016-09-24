WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspect in US mall shooting taken into custody
After a 24hr search, police have captured 20-year-old Arcan Cetin in connection with the killing of 5 people at the Cascade Mall in Washington state.
Several pictures showing Arcan Cetin in Army reserve clothing were found on his twitter account.
By Staff Reporter
September 24, 2016

A suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Washington state mall was taken into custody on Saturday about 24 hours after the killings.

Police released the news of 20-year-old Arcan Cetin's capture on Twitter:

Cetin allegedly opened fire with a rifle in the makeup section of a Macy's department store at Cascade Mall in Burlington late Friday, killing four women and a man, according to police.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee condemned the tragedy on Twitter.

Recommended

He then disappeared under the cover of darkness at the Cascade Mall on Friday, authorities said.

The suspect is believed to have entered the mall in Burlington, around 105 km north of Seattle, and began shooting at about 7pm local time on Friday in the same store his ex-girlfriend apparently works in.

He initially walked into the shopping center without the rifle, but surveillance video later caught him brandishing the weapon, said Lieutenant Chris Cammock of the Mount Vernon Police Department at a briefing on Saturday.

The shooting comes less than a week after a man stabbed nine people at a mall in central Minnesota before being shot dead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
