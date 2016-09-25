The Syrian regime and Russia have stepped up strikes on Sunday on opposition-held east Aleppo where more than 250,000 civilians are living under a regime siege.

Aleppo had been Syria's economic powerhouse until the civil war in the country broke out 2011. Control over the city has been roughly divided between the regime in the west and the opposition in the east.

The eastern section of the city has been under near-continuous siege since mid-July.

A ceasefire was declared two weeks ago but fell apart in the past week before any aid reached the besieged areas in Aleppo.

On Thursday the Syrian regime announced its forces were beginning an operation to take control of eastern Aleppo. Since then, at least 101 people, mostly civilians, have been killed in escalating violence, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR).

The monitor said at least 17 children were among those killed.

According to residents, the assaults include missile strikes, barrel bomb attacks, artillery fire and cluster munitions.