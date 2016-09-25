WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump would recognise Jerusalem as Israeli capital
During a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Republican candidate Donald Trump said under his administration, Washington would "recognise Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the State of Israel."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump meeting at the Trump Tower in New York, September 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 25, 2016

The US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if elected, the United States would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the campaign said, marking a potential dramatic shift in US policy on the issue.

During the meeting that lasted more than an hour at Trump Tower in New York, Trump told Netanyahu that under his administration, the United States would "recognise Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the State of Israel".

"There will be extraordinary strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation between the two countries," Trump also promised, adding that Israel is a "vital partner of the United States in the global war against radical Islamic terrorism."

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem after the 1967 Mideast war.

Interim peace deals were made in 1990 and as a result, the West Bank was divided into autonomous Palestinian areas A and B while area C has close to 400,000 Israeli settlers.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a 1967 war, as capital of the state they aim to establish alongside Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Recommended

The Palestinians want all of the territories back from Israel for a future independent state.

The last round of US-brokered peace talks between Palestine and Israel broke down couple of years ago without any progress.

Israel, however, continued to expand its settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem despite international criticism from all sides including the United Nations, EU and US.

During the closed-door meeting, the campaign said that Trump agreed with Netanyahu that peace in the Middle East could only be achieved when "the Palestinians renounce hatred and violence and accept Israel as a Jewish State."

According to a readout of the meeting from the campaign, the two discussed "at length" Israel's border fence, cited by Trump in reference to his own controversial immigration policies, which include building a wall on the US-Mexico border and temporarily banning Muslims from entering the country.

Other regional issues, including the fight against DAESH, US military assistance to Israel — "an excellent investment" — and the Iran nuclear deal, which both parties have criticised, were also discussed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
