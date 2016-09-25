The US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Sunday told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if elected, the United States would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the campaign said, marking a potential dramatic shift in US policy on the issue.

During the meeting that lasted more than an hour at Trump Tower in New York, Trump told Netanyahu that under his administration, the United States would "recognise Jerusalem as the undivided capital of the State of Israel".

"There will be extraordinary strategic, technological, military and intelligence cooperation between the two countries," Trump also promised, adding that Israel is a "vital partner of the United States in the global war against radical Islamic terrorism."

Israel occupied the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem after the 1967 Mideast war.

Interim peace deals were made in 1990 and as a result, the West Bank was divided into autonomous Palestinian areas A and B while area C has close to 400,000 Israeli settlers.

Palestinians want East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in a 1967 war, as capital of the state they aim to establish alongside Israel in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.